india news

Parliamentary committee calls for uniform flight cancellation charges across airlines

The committee underlined the need for rationalising the cancellation charges and prescribing an 'upper limit'
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Representational Image (HT FILE)

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday expressed anguish over the lack of uniformity in cancellation charges levied by airlines and said there is a need to prescribe an upper limit.

"Time and again, the committee's attention has been drawn towards the high cancellation charges levied by the private airlines operating in the country," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture said in a report tabled in Rajya Sabha.

"The committee underlines the need for rationalising the cancellation charges and prescribing an upper limit of cancellation charges that can be collected from the passengers," the report noted.

The committee reiterates its recommendation in this regard made in its 276th report, requiring the airlines to restrict not more than 50 per cent of the base fare as cancellation charges, it stated.

"The tax on fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to the passengers on cancellation of tickets. The committee hopes that the ministry would be able to persuade the airlines for such rationalisation in the interest of the passengers," the report stated.

