Parliamentary panel suggests use of ‘officials of the Union of India’ in place of central government officials

The Committee is of the considered opinion that these three organs of governance, by and large, constitute the Union government
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:01 PM IST
In its report, the Parliamentary panel observed that the executive, the legislature and the judiciary have well defined roles and they all function under the Constitution

A parliamentary committee has suggested the use of the term “officials of the Union of India” in place of “central government officials” for those serving in all the three organs of governance – the executive, the legislative and the judiciary.

In its report, the panel observed that the executive, the legislature and the judiciary have well defined roles and they all function under the Constitution.

The Committee is of the considered opinion that these three organs of governance, by and large, constitute the Union government, it said.

“The Committee feels that it is inappropriate to use the term ‘Central Government Officials’ to those serving the executive wing alone,” the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said in its 106th report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Committee desires the term ‘Central Government’ to be substituted by ‘Union of India’ and the officials of the three organs of governance of the Union government, henceforth, be referred to as “Officials of the Union of India”, it said.

