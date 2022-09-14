Army, Punjab CM say drive for Agnipath recruitment on

Indian Army on Wednesday said it will continue with its scheduled recruitment drives in Punjab under the Agnipath scheme after chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured “complete backing” of the state government to the forces’ authorities.

The chief minister assurance came in response to the Army’s Jalandhar zonal office letter that stated it will recommend its headquarters to “hold in abeyance” its recruitment rallies, citing lack of support from the local civil authorities. Punjab is one of the states from where the Army recruits a large number of youth for lower rank positions.

“All deputy commissioners have been directed to provide complete support to the Army authorities for recruitment of Agniveers in Punjab,” Mann, who is in Germany to attract investment, tweeted. “Any laxity shall be viewed seriously.”

He added that every effort will be made to recruit a maximum number of candidates into the Army from the state. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal also assured that the Punjab government will “fully support” the Agnipath scheme while adding that his party has problems with the drive.

Army’s Jalandhar Cantt zonal recruitment officer, Major General Sharad Bikram Singh, wrote to Punjab chief secretary VK Janjua and principal secretary (Employment Generation) Kumar Rahul earlier this week, stating that it was constrained to bring to government’s attention that the support from the local civil administration “is vacillating with no clear-cut commitments.”

The Army’s zonal officer further asserted that the assistance from the local civil administration is an “inescapable requirement” to conduct an incident-free and successful recruitment rally.

The Army in the letter also pointed out there was a need for police assistance for law and order, security, crowd control and essential barricading to enable controlled and smooth entry of candidates to the rally ground.

“We are now thus compelled to bring to your kind notice that unless clear-cut commitments are not received in writing on issues raised, we would be taking up case with Army Headquarters to hold in abeyance all future recruitment rallies and procedures in the state of Punjab, alternately conduct rallies in neighbouring states,” stated the letter.

A senior Jalandhar administration official said some issues cropped up related to lack of facilities during the Gurdaspur recruitment rally. Jalandhar deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said they were in touch with the army authorities and will extend full support during the recruitment rally scheduled in November.

Following assurance from the Punjab chief minister, Army officials in New Delhi said the Agniveer recruitment drives will continue in Punjab as scheduled. “It is clarified that further rallies at Patiala (September 17 to 30), Ferozepur (November 1 to 16) and Jalandhar (November 21 to December 10), including women Agniveers, will also be conducted as scheduled in close coordination with the civil administration,” said an Army officer, wishing not to be named.

Army officials also said the registration and footfall of candidates in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur have been encouraging as compared to previous years and conducted with full support of civil administration. “It is reiterated that there is no plan to shift recruitment rallies from Punjab to any other state or states,” one of the officials said.

The AAP had earlier criticised the Agnipath scheme and appealed to the Union government to give defence job aspirants the chance to serve the country “throughout their life and not just for four years”.

“We had differences with the Centre on Agnipath Scheme but since the Centre has implemented it, we will support it fully,” Kejriwal told reporters on Wednesday while replying to a question. “We will completely cooperate with the scheme and the army.”

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for youth to serve in the three services of the armed forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’. The scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the armed forces. After four years, only 25% of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness. The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India’s security, the government has said.

The other 75% Agniveers will get “Seva Nidhi” package of ₹11 lakh- ₹12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers, the government had claimed after protests over the scheme.

(With agency inputs)

