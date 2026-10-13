Partial shifting of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai deferred to March 2027

The proposed partial shifting of international flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been deferred until the summer schedule beginning March 2027, following discussions between airport operator Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and airline representatives on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai airport is roughly 35km away from the Mumbai airport, which is located in Mumbai’s Andheri area. (File Photo)

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The decision comes amid opposition from airlines to the proposed transition, which was linked to the redevelopment of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 (T1). To be sure, both the airports are owned by AAHL.

According to a statement issued by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), at the meeting, AAHL’s top leadership, including Jeet Adani and Arun Bansal, assured the airline community that disruptions would be minimised and historical slot allocations would be respected, with no changes to slots during the winter schedule.

It stated that, as part of the next steps, a joint working group will work over the next two weeks to prepare an implementation plan for the redevelopment of the ageing T1 infrastructure.

“Full support ensured for any airline wanting to shift any operations to NMIA,” MIAL said, adding that both sides had agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on October 28 and engage with the network and slot teams of individual airlines in the interim.

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{{^usCountry}} In its statement, MIAL said the meeting had concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to the development of Mumbai airport and to ensuring that its infrastructure meets the expectations of the city’s residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its statement, MIAL said the meeting had concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to the development of Mumbai airport and to ensuring that its infrastructure meets the expectations of the city’s residents. {{/usCountry}}

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The development comes after AAHL asked airlines to shift 33% of their international flights from Mumbai airport to NMIA by October 25, 2026 coinciding with the start of the winter schedule. The move was necessitated by the planned redevelopment of T1, with the airport operator seeking to redistribute traffic between the two airports.

Tuesday’s meeting followed a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by civil aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on October 6, at which it was decided that further discussions would be held with airlines on the transition plan on October 13.

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“With the redevelopment plan shifted to March, airlines are expected to transition their international operations in a phased manner,” an official aware of the development said.

The civil aviation secretary will review the transition plan at a meeting on October 20. “Airlines have also asked AAHL to share its full plan for the redevelopment of T1,” the official added.

A further meeting between AAHL executives and airline representatives is scheduled for October 28 to address any pending issues.