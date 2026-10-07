Repair T1, don't force passengers and airlines to move to Navi Mumbai airport: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene in the proposed redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1) of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), saying it should be repaired or rebuilt without forcing airlines and passengers to shift operations to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday demanded that the Terminal 1 (T1) of the Mumbai international airport be repaired and rebuilt without forcing airlines and passengers to move to the new Navi Mumbai airport (ANI Video Grab)

Who manages both airports and why is need felt for shifting? Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, has asked airlines to shift 33 per cent of their international flights from CSMIA's Terminal 2 to NMIA or discontinue them by October 25, according to news agency PTI.

The proposal has been opposed by airlines.

Also Read | Don't cut capacity without talks: Global airline body on Mumbai airport operator's Navi Mumbai shift plan

AAHL is preparing to begin the redevelopment of CSMIA's T1, for which it has proposed partially shifting flight operations to NMIA. The Navi Mumbai airport, located in the satellite city, began operations in December 2025.

Thackeray opposes move Thackeray said the existing T1 was built relatively recently and argued that any required upgrades should be carried out without causing inconvenience or imposing additional costs on passengers.

"The Union Regime's Minister for Civil Aviation must step in and speak up on the Mumbai Airport T1 issue now! Our demand is simple: Repair/refurbish/rebuild the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport-T1 (in Mumbai) without forcing airlines and passengers to move to DB Patil International Airport - Navi Mumbai," Thackeray said in a post on X.

Also Read | Mumbai airport T1 redevelopment matter reaches MoCA. What is the issue and why are airlines opposed?

Thackeray, the Opposition MLA from Worli, also criticised the management of the airport, alleging that there had been chaos in crowd management and increased commercialisation of facilities.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA says 'enforced shift' finishing off Mumbai's connect "After the (airport) management was made to change hands, one anyway sees chaos in crowd management, and commercialisation of almost every little thing at the airport now - even parking charges per hour are astronomical! Fleecing is on anyway," he said.

He further alleged that the proposed shift of flights to Navi Mumbai could lead to T1 being shut for several years and eventually result in more operations being moved permanently to the new airport.

"And now the forced shift to Navi Mumbai (airport), with or without any ground connectivity, is still only a way to shut down T1 for 4 years as first claimed by the owner, and then possibly totally shift things to Navi Mumbai and finish off Mumbai's connect and ease of connect with the world," he said.

"The current chaos is only leading to disrepute of Mumbai and its airport, globally. Navi Mumbai is an additional airport, not a makeshift airport. The question arises again - who is it being done for?" Thackeray asked.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday advised AAHL to delay the proposed partial shifting of international flights from CSMIA to NMIA. The ministry said discussions would be held to work out a transition plan.

AAHL has said redevelopment of T1 will begin in January 2027, after which the terminal's capacity is expected to increase by 33 per cent to 20 million passengers per annum (mppa), from the current 15 mppa.

Mumbai's CSMIA, one of India's busiest airports, has two terminals. T1 primarily handles domestic operations, while international flights operate from T2.