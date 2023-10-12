Pasmanda group backs govt strategy on Israel-Palestine conflict. Student body has a request for Muslim youth

In the wake of Hamas attacks on Israel and retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, two prominent Muslim organizations in India have expressed their concerns and demands for peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz, a Patna-based activist group, expressed condolences to the victims of the ongoing war and said it was opposed to any kind of violence. The group further stressed that the dispute should be resolved through dialogue.

A Palestinian girl holds two children as she stands on a street in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day.(AFP)

“All India Pasmanda Muslim expresses its heartfelt condolences to those killed. We are not in favour of any kind of violence and the organization believes that the current dispute should be resolved through dialogue,” the organization said in a statement.

“Since this issue is of international level, All India Pasmanda Muslims will support whatever strategy the Government of India will take in the interest of the country,” it added.

The Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO) also issued a statement condemning the attacks on civilians and the hostage-taking of women and children during the ongoing war in the Middle East. It called upon Israel and Hamas “to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps”, stressing that the “act of violence and associated escalations will not benefit anymore”.

“MSO is of view that there is a need for dialogue and for negotiations on a two-state solution to resume, and condemned recent attack by Hamas, on innocent civilians, Islam never allowed such barbaric and inhumane act.” it stated.

The MSO affirmed that the “Palestinian explosion” is a “result of the continued Israeli occupation and assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the annexation of Palestinian lands and provocation of Palestinian sentiments."

It also appealed to the students and youth to not post sensitive and dangerous content on social media that may lead to create communal tension and is against our national interest.

