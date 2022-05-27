Passenger suffered cardiac arrest on Go First flight. How cabin crew responded to emergency

Low-cost carrier Go First on Friday took to Twitter to narrate an incident in which four cabin crew members assisted a doctor in saving the life of a passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest while a flight of the Mumbai-headquartered airline was mid-air. The incident took place on May 8 on flight number G8-057, which connects Kerala's Kannur with Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Our crew members #Abhishek, #Shilpa , #Sumeet & #Imlitemsula were quick to respond & rushed to the aid of the passenger. From the rigorous training that the crew receive, they were quick to calm fellow passengers & identify a doctor on board,” it said on its Twitter handle.

The airline further stated that working together as a team, the doctor and one of the crew members, performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the passenger and, with AED (Automated external defibrillator), helped him recover from the health crisis. “It was indeed a flight of angels - the crew & doctor that saved the life of the passenger!” said Go First.

Saluting the actions of the crew, the carrier said the quartet were, via a video conference call, felicitated by company CEO Kaushik Khona and other senior members. “What a beautiful way to encourage & set a great example of #YouCome First,” it concluded its Twitter thread.

According to a report in NDTV, the two passengers were identified as Younus Rayanorth and Shabar Ahmed, the doctor. Rayanorth, the report said, disembarked on a wheelchair upon scheduled landing in Dubai.

Go First has also given both of them a free complimentary ticket to fly to any domestic or international sector on its network, the report also mentioned.

