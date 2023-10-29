Passenger train going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derails in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district

A passenger train in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district derailed on Sunday. The train was traveling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada, ANI reported.

Passenger train derails in Andhra Pardesh(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON