Passenger train going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derails in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district

ByHT News Desk
Oct 29, 2023 08:37 PM IST

Passenger train derails in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram.

A passenger train in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district derailed on Sunday. The train was traveling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada, ANI reported.

Passenger train derails in Andhra Pardesh(ANI)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
andhra pradesh train
