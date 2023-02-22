Home / India News / Watch: Passengers clash with Air India staff after Mumbai-bound flight delayed by 5 hrs

Watch: Passengers clash with Air India staff after Mumbai-bound flight delayed by 5 hrs

india news
Updated on Feb 22, 2023 10:28 AM IST

Several agitated passengers added that the delay cost them their connecting flight to Qatar.

Passenger involved in a fight with Air India staff at Delhi airport. (Screengrab/Twitter-ANI)
Passenger involved in a fight with Air India staff at Delhi airport. (Screengrab/Twitter-ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny

After a Mumbai-bound Air India flight was delayed by nearly five hours, passengers got into a heated dispute with airline staff at Delhi airport on Tuesday night. News agency ANI quoted a traveller on the flight AI-805, who said that the scheduled take off time for the plane was changed four times. Originally supposed to depart at 8 pm, it was initially changed to 10:40 pm, and then delayed till 11:35 pm. The timing was again updated to 12:30 am and the plane finally left at around 1:40 am from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport, reportedly.

The passenger claimed that the authorities concerned were ‘fooling’ them by making up stories of the crew being late, while another traveller said that the flight delay was caused by the pilot falling sick right before scheduled departure.

Several agitated passengers added that the delay cost them their connecting flight to Qatar.

Terming it an extremely ‘bad experience’, another passenger accused Air India employees of not providing any clarity and even refusing to offer water until around 12 am.

"It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm," ANI quoted the passenger in a statement.

A spokesperson for Air India, however, rejected the accusation by saying that all passengers were well taken care of and given meals. The company representative further blamed the aircraft’s delay on technical difficulties.

On Wednesday, a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Newark had to make an emergency landing at Swedendue to an oil leak in one of the engines, according to a senior official.

The senior DGCA official said the engine was shut down, and later the flight, which operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, landed safely in Stockholm, the official added.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
flights delhi news mumbai + 1 more
flights delhi news mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out