Delhi-bound Air India flight diverted to London after medical emergency

Delhi-bound Air India flight diverted to London after medical emergency

Published on Feb 20, 2023 08:28 PM IST

Air India AI-102 JFK to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

Air India AI-102 was diverted to London because of a medical emergency onboard.(Bloomberg)
ANI |

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi (AI-102) on Monday was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard, an official said.

"Air India AI-102 John F. Kennedy International Airport to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency," he said.

More details are awaited.

air india express
