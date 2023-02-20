Delhi-bound Air India flight diverted to London after medical emergency
Published on Feb 20, 2023 08:28 PM IST
Air India AI-102 JFK to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency.
An Air India flight from New York to Delhi (AI-102) on Monday was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard, an official said.
"Air India AI-102 John F. Kennedy International Airport to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency," he said.
More details are awaited.
