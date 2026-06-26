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‘Passport never a citizenship document, no rule change,’ says govt amid row

According to the Passport Act 1967, passports can be given to non-citizens too, these officials said.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 09:23 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A passport has never been a citizenship proof and no new decision was taken on the document by the Modi government in the last 12 years, government officials said on Thursday.

Passport-citizenship debate: Govt says no policy change, cites Passports Act(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The comments came on a day when reports, including by HT, quoted ministry of external affairs (MEA) as saying that a passport is a travel document and not a proof of citizenship.

According to the Passport Act 1967, passports can be given to non-citizens too, these officials said. “It was not decided yesterday that the passport is not a proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years. The passport has never been a proof of citizenship,” one of these people stated.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the central government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest,” says Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967.

“Citizenship is determined under the Citizenship Act, 1955, based on eligibility and supporting evidence, not by the mere possession of a single document,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Press Trust of India cited unnamed Election Commission officials as stating that the Indian passport was among 12 valid supporting documents required by voters to prove their eligibility to be on the voters’ list under the special intensive revision of electoral rolls underway in several states.

 
proof of citizenship modi government citizenship act passport
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