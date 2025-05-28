Patel’s 1947 advice to reclaim PoK ignored: PM’s Nehru jab

Terrorism is not a proxy war but Pakistan’s war strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he launched a veiled attack at Jawaharlal Nehru, criticising the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and alleging that Vallabhbhai Patel’s desire to reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was not honoured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a roadshow, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

On the second day of his two-day trip to Gujarat, Modi said India had resolved to remove the “thorn” of terrorism, underlined that Operation Sindoor was done in a way that no one could ask for proof, pledged to make India the world’s third-largest economy, and pushed for more local products.

“We can not call this a proxy war, as those who were killed after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them. This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war, this is a deliberate war strategy on their part,” the PM said in Gandhinagar.

“If they are engaging in war, then the response will be accordingly,” he added.

Modi linked the cross-border strikes with decades of unresolved aggression from across the border. He referred to India’s Partition and said the first terrorist attack happened in Kashmir, and a part of the country’s land was taken as a result of this action.

“During Partition, Maa Bharati (Mother India) was divided, and that very night, the first terror attack on Kashmir was launched by Mujahideens,” Modi said, adding that with the help of these terrorists, Pakistan captured a “part of Mother India”.

“(Then Union home minister) Sardar Patel was of the opinion that the Indian army should not have stopped until Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was reclaimed. However, Patel’s advice was not heeded. They (Pakistan and terrorists backed by it) tasted blood,” he said, taking a veiled swipe at India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

“This legacy of terrorism has continued for the last 75 years and the terror attacks in Pahalgam was another horrific form of it. Despite playing diplomatic games, Pakistan repeatedly faced India’s military strength in war. On three occasions, India’s armed forces decisively defeated Pakistan, making it clear that Pakistan could not triumph in a direct military conflict with India,” Modi said.

The PM also attacked the 1960 Indus treaty. “The Indus Water Treaty was signed in 1960. If you go into its details, you will be shocked. It was decided that the dams built on other rivers of Jammu and Kashmir will not be cleaned. De-silting will not be done. The gates downstream for cleaning will not be opened. These gates were not opened for 60 years and the water that should have been 100% filled, gradually its capacity reduced to 2%-3%. Don’t my countrymen have a right to water? Should they not get their rightful share of water?” he asked.

“I haven’t done much yet. Right now I have said that I have kept it in abeyance. Even this is making them feel the heat,” he added.

He was referring to India’s decision on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, to hold the 1960 pact in abeyance, expel most Pakistani nationals, and reduce diplomatic presence in the neighbouring country.

Modi called the May 7 strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK a turning point and retaliation to a planned war against India. Modi, whose arrival in Gujarat on Monday coincided with the 11th anniversary of his taking office as prime minister, said the armed forces identified nine terror locations after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, and destroyed them in 22 minutes.

“And this time everything was done in front of the camera, all the arrangements were made. So that no one asks for proof on our side. Now we do not have to give proof, those on the other side are giving it,” he said.

Modi said the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, was an inhuman part of long-standing cross-border hostility. He said the country had tolerated such attacks for 75 years. “But no more…Whenever there was a war, the Indian armed forces made them bite the dust. Pakistan realised that they cannot win, hence they started supporting terrorism.”

He said India always stood for peace and upheld the ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, that the world is one family. “We want everyone, including our neighbours, to live in peace,” he said. “But when we are provoked, they must remember that this land also belongs to the brave.”

He said India’s approach has always been rooted in development and cooperation. “We were working for the good of all. We even helped them in times of trouble. And in return, we got rivers of blood,” he said.

Modi said India’s economy was ranked 11th in the world when he took over in 2014. “Despite fighting Covid and multiple natural challenges, we are now the fourth largest economy,” he said. Modi highlighted India’s economic journey, noting it overtook the United Kingdom, which ruled India for 250 years. He said the country was now impatient to become the world’s third-largest economy. “Nobody is ready to wait…if someone asks to wait, there is a loud shout from behind saying Modi hai to Mumkin hai (it is possible if Modi is there).”

He said urban areas should be transformed into centres of economic growth to have a developed India by 2047, and added that a roadmap for it is to be made now. “Gujarat will have to now set goals for its all-round development in 2035, when it celebrates 75 years of statehood… One year later, it should be ready for the Olympics. People of the country want the Olympics to be held in India,” he said.

Stressing the need to focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities to make India the third largest economy, Modi urged citizens to turn Operation Sindoor into a people’s movement. People should say no to imported products and purchase only locally-made items to strengthen the economy, he said.

“Though Operation Sindoor started as a military operation, it will now turn into a people’s movement.....Operation Sindoor is not just the responsibility of the soldiers but of 140 crore citizens,” said Modi.

“Let us decide that in 2047, when India will be celebrating its 100th year of independence, to make India developed and to take its economy from number 4 to 3, we will not use any foreign product. We should make traders take an oath in every village that no matter how much profit they make, they will not sell foreign products,” he said.

“Without knowing, we are using products which are imported, like Lord Ganesha idols. We must start using only Made in India products to make India a developed country. Shopkeepers should vow that they will not sell imported products. It’s time to be vocal for local,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was India’s direct military response to the April 22 terror strike at Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians in what was the worst attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The pre-dawn strikes --- which killed at least 100 terrorists --- sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels. In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.