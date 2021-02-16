Patna court hands death sentence to school principal for minor’s rape

A Patna court on Monday sentenced the principal of a private school to death and awarded life sentence to his accomplice for raping a minor girl in the school for a period of over six months in 2018.

Additional sessions judge Awdhesh Kumar of the Patna civil court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Arvind Kumar, the principal, and ₹50,000 on Abhishek Kumar, the clerk and accomplice.

The two were convicted on Saturday.

The incident came to light in November 2018 when the girl, a fifth standard student, returned from school one day and started vomiting. On the complaint of the girl’s mother, an FIR was lodged with the women’s police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Shortly after, the principal and the clerk were arrested by the Phulwarisharif police.

Special public prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad said, “The girl had become pregnant. A DNA test was conducted in which it was confirmed that Arvind was involved in the crime.”

Prasad said an abortion was carried out at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) that after the court sanctioned it. The DNA test of her foetus revealed a match with accused Arvind.