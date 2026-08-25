Patna student protest LIVE: Bihar BPSC protesters break barricades as water cannons turn into ‘rain dance’, detained

The protesters broke through police barricades as they attempted to gherao the Bihar chief minister's residence, prompting law enforcers to use water cannons to disperse them.

Many of the students were carrying the tricolour as they jostled with police and broke through barricades at the Dak Bungalow crossing. The protesters then turned the water cannon action into a ‘rain dance’, according to news agency PTI.

The students have been protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh area for several weeks. Their key demands include a single-tier examination for BPSC-TRE 4, greater transparency in the recruitment process, recruitment exams conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), and equal opportunities for Hindi-medium candidates.

Citing alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination, the protesters have also demanded that the exam be cancelled.