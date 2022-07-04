Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Pawar says Shinde govt may fall in 6 months, be ready for mid-term polls: Report

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party.
Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:58 PM IST
PTI |

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months. He made the statement while addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party here in the evening.

"The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying.

"Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said.

Weakened by revolt, how will Shiv Sena find new workers? ‘We’ll go to villages,' says Sanjay Raut

Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party. If we have merely six months in our hand, NCP legislators should spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies, he said.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday following the collapse of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, while senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Shinde's deputy. Around 40 Sena MLAs led by Shinde rebelled against the party leadership, which eventually resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday.

Topics
eknath shinde sharad pawar maha vikas aghadi shiv sena
