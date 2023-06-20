From rags to riches: Kerala man lost dad at six, is now multi-millionaire in UAE

PB Abdul Jebbar migrated from Kerala's Thrissur to Dubai in 1990 to earn a better living. He learnt the tricks of the trade very quickly and gained expertise in managing business. And there was no looking back. Today, he heads Hotback Global, a leading packaging company which has its presence in 16 countries including Middle East, United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

With the help of his uncle who arranged a visa for him, Jebbar came to Dubai to work in 1990.(LinkedIn/Abdul Jebbar)

Jebbar told Gulf News that he did not know that the Gulf would one day make him a successful businessman.

Here are ten things you know about this Kerala-born entrepreneur.

1. Jebbar grew up in Chamakkala in Thrissur district of Kerala. Having lost his father at a very young age due to an accident, he and his brothers were raised by their mother.

2. As a teen, he was involved in trading jobs which required him to procure foreign goods from people who came from the Gulf. He used the money earned to pay for his education and support his family.

3. With the help of his uncle who arranged a visa for him, Jebbar came to Dubai to work in Al Ras area for an indenting company in 1990. If you are unaware, indent is basically a document which states the requirements of good with the quantity along with its specification. The indent is sent to the store department which procures the items and sends it back to the department.

4. According to the Gulf News report, Jebbar started Majed Plastics in 1995, his own venture in packaging industry. The tycoon told the website about the small company which had a warehouse and office in Deira. His company procured superior quality secure packaging to sell. Within two years, he was able to open a company branch in Abu Dhabi.

5. In 2000, Jebbar founded Hotpack Packaging Industries. Five years later, the company set up its first manufacturing unit.

6. At present, Hotpack Global is present in 16 countries across the Middle East, Australia, US, UK, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Malaysia and Spain. The company also runs a chain of manufacturing and sales network in the Middle East and North African regions.

7. According to report, Hotpack Global boasts of 15 manufacturing facilities, 29 branches and 49 sales centres. It has over 3,500 employees and 25,000 international brands as clients from across 31 nations. The company also exports to over 100 countries across the globe.

8. Jebbar's Hotpack Global has developed more than 3,500 products which range from disposable paper cups to cling film. It is the largest manufacturer of disposable food packaging products in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

9. Jebbar has also set up a new company called Envirogreen Carry Bags (India) Private Ltd, in his home district Thrissur. This company makes environment-friendly paper products creating many new job opportunities for the people living there. He is also the director of Daya Hospital in Kozhikode/ Thrissur and Universal Engineering College at Mathilakam.

10. Jebbar's brothers Zainudeen and Anwar serve as Hotpack’s Co-founder and Executive Director and Group Technical Director, respectively.

