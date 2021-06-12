PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti condemns Sopore attack, says guns won’t resolve any issues

President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday condemned the attack on security forces by armed militants earlier in the day. She said that such attacks will not resolve the issues in Jammu and Kashmir and said that only dialogue would help.

“We condemn such attacks. They will not resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” news agency PTI quoted Mufti as saying.

She also said that such attacks defamed the people of Kashmir and also said that it would result in more force being used in the region. “Neither New Delhi's guns, nor the guns picked up by the youth here, will resolve the issue. In fact, it complicates the issue. Such attacks defame the people of Kashmir and only result in more force being used here in the name of terrorism. I believe dialogue is the solution to every issue,” the former chief minister of erstwhile J&K further said.

Meanwhile Mufti’s party, the PDP, also condemned the attacks. “Strongly condemn the heinous attack in Sopore which has consumed 5 lives. Our souls have been scarred for decades now by such wanton acts of violence. Mutilated bodies, ravaged homes and murder of dreams-- that's the trail attacks like these leave behind,” the party tweeted via its official handle.

Earlier in the day, armed militants opened fire on security forces in Kashmir’s Sopore town, killing two policemen and two civilians. Also, three others including two policemen, were also injured in the attack.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that the militants fired at a police party deployed for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour. He also said that an operation has been launched to nab the culprits.

“The forces have launched an operation in the area and we are hopeful that we will soon bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime... According to our information, the LeT is involved and we have almost identified the militants in the attack, but we will not share their details yet,” news agency PTI quoted DGP Singh as saying.

Vice President of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack and expressed his condolences for the families of those who lost their lives. “Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased,” he tweeted. His party, the JKNC, too said that “JKNC unequivocally condemns the killing of two cops and a civilian in Sopore today and prays that the bereaved families find enough strength to bear the irreparable loss. Government must ensure a stop to such brutal loss of lives,” in a tweet.