PDP youth convention barred in Srinagar citing Covid, Mufti slams administration

A youth convention of the J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at party president Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar's Gupkar Road was barred by authorities on Sunday citing the restrictions imposed to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to an official order signed by the first-class executive magistrate of south Srinagar, based on a 'report' received from the senior superintendent of police, “It is hereby ordered that the scheduled youth conference that is to be held by PDP at Gupkar is hereby not allowed.”

The magistrate also directed the station house officer to make sure that no such event happens without the permission of the authority.

After being stopped from holding the convention at Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar, the PDP tried holding it at the headquarters in Sher-e-Kashmir Park, but the office was sealed by the administration, PDP spokesperson Najam-us-Saqib told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Saqib also said that Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest, adding PDP activists were barred from moving towards her residence. However, there is no official confirmation regarding Mufti's house arrest.

Reacting sharply to incident, Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said the youths associated with the PDP were turned away from her door because the administration is petrified of their voice and what it could achieve.

She called the administration's action 'sabotage', and said that when she wanted to speak to the youth and know about their well-being, the administration cited Covid-19 as a reason to stop them.

“You were prevented from reaching me today but this makes us more determined to remain steadfast on our mission of peace with dignity,” Mufti said in a video message posted on Twitter.

She is set to address a press conference at 3pm given the sequence of events.