Peace at border required for normal bilateral ties, Jaishankar tells Chinese FM

External affairs minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday that any unilateral change of status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries was unacceptable and normal bilateral ties will depend on restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Jaishankar bluntly conveyed India’s position to Wang during their first in-person meeting since last September. The two ministers held an hour-long meeting on the margins of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe.

Discussions during the meeting “focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector”, Jaishankar tweeted.

“Highlighted that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable. Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for development of our ties,” he added in another tweet.

In an indication of some forward movement on the standoff on the LAC that began in May last year, Jaishankar tweeted that he and Wang had agreed on “convening an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders”.

Last month, India again blamed China’s actions of amassing troops in border areas and attempting to change the status quo on the LAC for the military standoff, and dismissed Beijing’s contention that New Delhi’s policies were to blame for the tensions.

There has been a lack in progress in disengagement and de-escalation of frontline troops of the two countries following a limited drawdown on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in February. India has insisted that peace and tranquillity on the LAC is a prerequisite for normalcy in the overall bilateral relationship.

India has also said that China’s actions of amassing troops on the border and unilaterally attempting to alter the status quo violated several bilateral pacts, including the 1993 and 1996 agreements which mandate that the two sides shall strictly respect and observe the LAC and keep their military forces in areas along the border to a minimum level.

More than a year since the standoff began, the disengagement of troops is yet to be completed after 11 rounds of military talks and eight rounds of diplomatic talks. China’s People’s Liberation Army has continued the deployment of troops and heavy equipment on the LAC and inducted the army’s air defence units in its air force command chain, establishing a joint air defence system for the first time.