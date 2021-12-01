Peninsular India recorded highest rainfall in November since 1901

India’s peninsular region recorded the highest ever rainfall in November since 1901 with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and south interior Karnataka receiving 169% excess rainfall last month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It was mainly because of five low-pressure systems over the Andaman Sea in November compared to 2.4 on an average in November. The northeast monsoon was also in its active phase last month.

The IMD said 645 heavy (64.5 to 115.5 mm), 168 very heavy (115.6 to 204.5 mm), and 11 extremely heavy rainfall events (over 204.5 mm) in November were also the highest over the last five years in the country. It also issued a probabilistic forecast for minimum and maximum temperatures for the winter months-- December to February. IMD said normal to above normal minimum temperatures were likely in parts of northwest India, most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the Himalayan foothills. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal in parts of the north interior peninsula. There is a higher probability of normal temperatures during winter in Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal in most parts of the country except some in northwest India and most parts of northeast India, where normal to above normal temperatures are likely, IMD said.

The rain in December in the peninsular region is likely to be above normal at around 132% of the long-period average.

A cyclone watch has also been issued for the north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Depression likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday was expected to intensify into Cyclonic Storm Jawad over the central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

Subsequently, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around December 4. The maximum impact of the storm is likely to be in north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Gangetic West Bengal is also expected to record very heavy rain on December 5.