‘People are safe due to PM Modi,’ says BJP minister, slammed by opposition

A video clip of Bihar revenue minister and BJP leader Ram Surat Rai went viral on social media over the weekend in which he claimed that it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are alive and at peace in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the minute-long video clip, purportedly featuring a public meeting in Muzaffarpur recently, Rai said, “If you are alive, the credit goes to Narendra Modi. He developed the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic and administered its free doses to people in the country.”

He said the economic condition of the country had deteriorated for the last two-three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Development work is going on. It, however, needs to be sped up. Government runs under a system. Money saved after protecting the people is being used on development,” the minister stated.

The opposition parties, however ridiculed Rai’s statement, alleging that he was trying to fool the ‘unsuspecting’ masses by propagating lies. “Taking people for a ride by telling lies is a habit of BJP leaders. The government is claiming that more than 202.25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. But its own record states that 188.25 crore vaccine doses were administered till July 30. Why is there a gap of more than 16 crore?” asked Bihar Congress media in-charge Rajesh Rathore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RJD chief spokesperson and MLA Bhai Birendra said that people were aware of the bundle of lies being doled out by the BJP. “In fact, a large number of people died during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the chaos and mismanagement of the BJP-led government,” said the RJD leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON