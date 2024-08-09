People in Wayanad report booming sound, shaking; NCS says no seismic activity

Kochi: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday denied any seismic activity in Wayanad after residents of several panchayats in the hill district in Kerala reported hearing loud sounds and feeling tremors earlier today. Teams of Special Operations Group and IAF, along with one Cadavar dog being airlifted during a search and rescue operation underway at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad.(PTI)

Anas Rosna Stephy, president of the Pozhuthana panchayat, told HT that several residents panicked after hearing the sounds.

"We heard loud, booming sounds from beneath the earth between 10 am and 10:15 am. Some people felt as if the ground was shaking too. The whole thing lasted only a few seconds. We thought the sounds were heard only in our area, but we are getting reports of people experiencing the same in many places in Wayanad," said Stephy.

"Since some parts of our panchayat like Sugandhagiri are prone to landslips, we are cautious about the people living there," she said.

Also Read | Kerala’s woman ambulance driver focuses on landslide relief amid personal loss

The reports of thunder-like sounds and jerking also came in from panchayats like Nenmeni, Ambalavayal and Vythiri in Wayanad. Some of the lower primary schools in the areas were directed to suspend classes on Friday, officials said.

Shelju, the district geologist, told HT, "Yes, locals and the district administration apprised us about the strange phenomenon. We don't have a mechanism in the district to identify tremors, but we are taking statements from people and we will examine what could be the cause."

Also Read | Chiranjeevi meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over ₹1 crore for Wayanad. Watch

'No seismic activity'

An official at the NCS said, "No seismic activity has been reported in the region around Wayanad between 10 am and 12 noon today."

A statement from the chief minister's office, citing the district collector DR Meghasree, said efforts were begun to relocate people from densely-populated areas where the mysterious sounds were heard.