'Permission stands even now, with conditions': Delhi Police clarifies after Congress alleges bid to stall Nov 1 protest

The Delhi Police on Tuesday clarified that it has no objection to the Congress organising a rally at Ramlila Ground on November 1, from 10 am to 5 pm. This clarification comes after the Congress on Tuesday claimed it was denied permission to hold an event where the INDIA bloc parties planned a protest against the chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar ahead of their November 1 rally in Delhi.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (File Photo/ANI)

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"With reference to your letter No. Nil dated 05.10.2026, on the subject cited above, I have been directed to inform you that your request regarding booking NOC for booking of Ramlila Ground from 25.10.2026 to 03.11.2026 to organize rally on 01.11.2026 from 10 AM TO 05 PM has been considered and we have no objection for the same from law & order point of view on the below mentioned terms & conditions subject to obtaining prior permission from the land owning authority," the statement read.

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The conditions mentioned in the official statement of the Delhi Police include:

To abide by all laws and regulations of such assemblies.

To take all necessary measures to keep the assembled people under control and prevent any acts of violence or disruption of public order.

To ensure that the rally will conclude at 5 pm on November 1.

To ensure that there will be no overnight stay of the participants at the Ram Lila Maidan either prior to the rally or after the rally under any condition.

To assure that the proposed rally would be peaceful and no unruly, rowdy, or radical behaviour from the participants will be allowed.

To cooperate fully with the police department.

To acknowledge that any breach of this undertaking may result in legal action being taken against the organiser.

To ensure that no march would be carried out to any place other than Ramlila Ground.

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Congress leader K C Venugopal, in an X post on Tuesday, claimed the Ashok Hotel initially allowed it permission to host the event but later denied.

He said 21 parties of the INDIA bloc had planned the "public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a curtain raiser" on October 30 for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan on "vote chori" charge.

"First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy," the leader added.

Venugopal added, "Let it be very clear, come what may, we will not rest until Modi-Shah's puppet Gyanesh Kumar is removed. If they stop us here, we will go to Amit Shah's house, PM Modi's house, and stage a massive dharna there."

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"But we will fight to the finish, and until our mission is accomplished," he concluded in the post.

Also Read | INDIA bloc Nov 1 rally to have wider stakeholders; students and civil society groups to join protest

The planned rally is part of protests by the Congress and other opposition parties against CEC Kumar, demanding his resignation over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged electoral irregularities.