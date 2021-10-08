Perpetrators of civilian killings will be punished: J-K Lieutenant Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the perpetrators of civilian killings in Kashmir will be punished and every drop of innocent blood will be avenged. In a statement on Thursday, he added the administration and the whole country stand in solidarity with the families of the victims.

“I am deeply pained and anguished, and I promise the family members of the innocent victims that perpetrators of the barbaric acts will be punished soon,” Sinha said. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country are angry and want justice. “I assure you that we have given free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes.” He assured the people the nefarious plan of terrorists to destabilise the process of peace, development, and prosperity will never succeed.

Sinha said peace and progress accomplished in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two years has rattled the neighbouring country and some of its terror sympathisers. “I want to assure the people that we will completely demolish their terror ecosystem.” Sinha added the youths of Jammu & Kashmir want development. “After decades, they have new role models and new aspirations. In July, 10.5 lakh tourists came to Jammu and Kashmir. The figure was 11.28 lakhs in August, and in September, the numbers crossed 12 lakhs. Certain elements across the border and their associates in UT (Union Territory) have a problem with this kind of growth and prosperity.”

He said the safety and security of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir is their primary responsibility and they will ensure it. “I assure the people of India and the residents of Jammu and Kashmir that the terrorists and those who harbour such enemies of humanity will not be spared.”