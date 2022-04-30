Persian cat of 9 lakh, Mini Cooper: List of gifts Jacqueline allegedly received from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

As part of the ongoing probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a ₹200 crore money laundering case, which dragged Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez too because of Jacqueline's believed closeness with Sukesh, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached the actor's assets worth ₹7 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

In the chargesheet, filed by the ED earlier, in connection with the case, the agency said Jacqueline received many expensive gifts from Sukesh which Sukesh admitted to the probe agency during interrogation.

The list of the alleged gifts comprises exotic and expensive items:

1. Three Persian cats each costing about ₹9 lakh

2. An Arabian horse worth ₹52 lakh.

3. Diamond sets -- 15 pairs of earrings

4. Expensive crockery

5. Several designer bags from Gucci and Chanel

6. Two Gucci outfits for gym wear.

7. A few pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes.

8. Two Hermes brackelets

9. A Mini Cooper

10. Rolex watch

According to ED's chargesheet which was filed last year, Sukesh claimed to have gifted a BMW car to Jacqueline's sister. Jacqueline's mother too allegedly received a Porche car from Sukesh, the ED earlier claimed. The Mini Cooper was returned by the actor, it was reported earlier.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is also an accused in Tamil Nadu's 'two leaves' symbol bribery case used to impersonate government officials and fraud people. When Jacqueline gave her statement to the probing agency about her connection with Sukesh, she said she too was conned by Sukesh as he had contacted her claiming that he was the owner of Sun TV and wanted her in a film.

The ₹200 crore money-laundering case was engineered by Sukesh when he was already in jail. Impersonating home ministry officials, Sukesh reportedly took ₹200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivendra Singh who was in the same jail as Sukesh.

