Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Check revised rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: In Delhi, petrol prices were hiked to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77, while diesel rates increased to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹89.67.
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to cut fuel consumption, exercise restraint and work from home amid rising energy concerns. ...Read More
In Delhi, petrol prices were hiked to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77, while diesel rates increased to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹89.67, according to industry sources.
Fuel prices vary across states because of local taxes and levies. Following the revision, petrol in Kolkata now costs ₹108.74 per litre, up by ₹3.29; in Mumbai, the price has risen by ₹3.14 to ₹106.68 per litre; and in Chennai, petrol now costs ₹103.67 per litre after an increase of ₹2.83, a company executive said.
The latest increase ends a four-year freeze on fuel price revisions by state-owned oil marketing companies. Prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, barring a one-time reduction of ₹2 per litre on both petrol and diesel in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Was this hike expected?
The hike, however, had been widely anticipated as the ongoing West Asia conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue to push up global crude oil and fuel prices.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had hinted at a price revision earlier this week. “At some stage the government has to take a view on raising prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel,” he said at a CII event in the national capital on Tuesday.
Oil companies also raised concerns about facing mounting losses, adding that India was among the few countries to have kept fuel prices stable until now. State-owned firms had held prices steady for 11 weeks despite a sharp rise in input costs, but were eventually forced to pass on part of the burden once operations became financially unsustainable, PTI reported.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 15 May 2026 09:28:12 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Visuals from Rajasthan where prices have increased by ₹3 per litre
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Fuel prices hiked by ₹3 per litre. Visuals from a fuel pump in Jaipur. In Jaipur, petrol price rises to ₹107.99 per litre, diesel price rises to ₹93.26 per litre.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:47:44 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: 'First they steal votes, then kick where it hurts', says TMC's Derek O'Brien on petrol, diesel hike
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: TMC's Derek O'Brien on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government saying the party first steals your vote, then kicks where it hurts.
Taking to X, he wrote, “First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable. Diesel and petrol prices hiked.”
He added that since there is a “Delhi-controlled government” in West Bengal, will the government reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.
“Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there’s a Delhi-controlled government which doesn’t have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?”
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:35:52 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: ‘Inflation Man’ has unleashed his whip on people', says Congress after fuel price hike
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Inflation Man’, Congress on Friday said that he has once again unleashed the whip on the public.
The reaction comes after an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre.
The party in a post on X remarked that now that elections are over, “Modi's recovery begins.”
Here's what Congress said:
"'Inflation Man' Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today.
• Petrol and diesel have been increased by 3-3 rupees
• Meanwhile, CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees
Elections over - Modi's recovery begins."
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:32:12 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: ‘Silence again - Narendra Modi’, says Congress after petrol, diesel hike
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Centre after petrol, diesel prices were increase by ₹3 per litre, saying the "struggle to live keeps getting harder.'
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains silent “again”, while the common man continues to pay higher prices.
In a post on X, the committee said:
"Again. Another petrol hike .
“Oil companies are losing money” - Hardeep Singh Puri
“Silence. Again.” - Narendra Modi
Only constant: People paying more.
While the struggle to live keeps getting harder."
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:27:16 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Was this hike expected?
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: The hike had been widely anticipated as the ongoing West Asia conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue to push up global crude oil and fuel prices.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had hinted at a price revision earlier this week. “At some stage the government has to take a view on raising prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel,” he said at a CII event in the national capital on Tuesday.
Oil companies also raised concerns about facing mounting losses, adding that India was among the few countries to have kept fuel prices stable until now. State-owned firms had held prices steady for 11 weeks despite a sharp rise in input costs, but were eventually forced to pass on part of the burden once operations became financially unsustainable, PTI reported.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:26:32 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Check revised petrol prices in Chennai
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Following the revision, petrol in Chennai now costs ₹103.67 per litre after an increase of ₹2.83.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:20:44 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Check revised petrol prices in Mumbai
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Following the revision, petrol in Mumbai, the price has risen by ₹3.14 to ₹106.68 per litre.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:13:15 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Fuel prices in Bihar reach ₹108.55 per litre
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: In Bihar petrol rate is now ₹108.55 per litre, up from ₹105.23, a difference of ₹3.32 per litre
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:12:05 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Fuel prices in Kolkata
Following the revision, petrol in Kolkata now costs ₹108.74 per litre, up by ₹3.29.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 08:09:56 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Prices in Delhi
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: In Delhi, petrol prices were hiked to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77, while diesel rates increased to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹89.67, according to industry sources.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 07:56:04 am
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Oil companies raise rates by ₹3/litre amid losses, West Asia crisis
Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to cut fuel consumption, exercise restraint and work from home amid rising energy concerns.