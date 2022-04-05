Petrol, diesel prices up by 9.20 after 13th hike in 15 days

Petrol and diesel prices today April 5, 2022: State-owned fuel retailers hiked the rates of petrol and diesel by 80 paise on Tuesday, the 13th increase in the last 15 days. In Delhi, petrol is now being sold at ₹104.61 per litre while diesel prices are at ₹ 95.87 per litre, according to the notification by fuel retailers. The latest hike has taken the overall increase since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision to ₹9.2 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxation, with Mumbai having the highest fuel prices among the metro cities. The petrol and diesel prices in the financial capital are ₹119.67 and ₹103.92 per litre, respectively.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products as Opposition demand to discuss the issue was rejected again. Congress leader KC Venugopal demanded that the Centre should indulge in dialogue, deliberation and solution with regard to rising fuel prices across the country, alleging that the government adjourns the House whenever the opposition parties raise issues related to common people.

Venugopal said, “Congress is the only party agitating against these fuel prices all over India.”

"Whenever common people's issue gets raised, govt adjourns the House. At least, have a discussion and identify the issue. Government should clarify its stand on price rise," he said.

"This government has become merciless, cruel; increasing prices day by day...We moved an adjournment motion in Parliament House, especially on fertilizers and price rise, but they're not even allowing us to mention it. What is the use of Parliament then?" he added.

