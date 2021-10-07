Petrol price crosses all-time high in Mumbai

The petrol price crossed the all-time high in Mumbai on Thursday. A litre of petrol was priced at Rs.109.25 and diesel at Rs.99.55 in the city. Fuel prices have been on the rise since September 27. The petrol and diesel prices have since gone up by Rs1 and Rs3.36. The prices increased by 29 paise and 38 paise for petrol and diesel on Thursday in the country’s financial capital.

In Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs.109.39 and diesel at Rs.99.68. Petrol was the costliest in Mumbai among the big cities of the country followed by Hyderabad at Rs.107.40. A litre of diesel crossed ₹100 in Hyderabad on Thursday and was priced at Rs.100.13.

Also Read: ‘By 2047, at least 100 cities to have their own Metro networks’

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs.111.81 and Rs.101.09 in Amravati. A litre of petrol was priced at Rs.103.3 while diesel was available at Rs.91.83 in New Delhi.