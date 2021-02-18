Petrol price hike: Other cities where it's nearing 100 mark

The fuel prices in the country continued their relentless rise on Thursday too - the 10th consecutive day of hike. While petrol price was increased by 34 paise per litre by oil companies, diesel price was hiked by 32 paise per litre.

With the latest increase, petrol is retailing at ₹89.88 per litre in Delhi and diesel at ₹80.27 per litre.

The price if petrol has already crossed the ₹100 per litre mark. It is the first time that the fuel is being sold at rates in the three digits anywhere in the country.

Here are the other cities where price of petrol is near the ₹100 mark:

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh capital has seen the price of petrol rise to ₹97.52 litre. The price of the fuel is decided by the taxes imposed by various state government and transportation charges from the nearest refinery.

Mumbai: Petrol is retailing at ₹96 a litre in India's financial capital. Taxes account for more than 60% of the pump price of fuel. Part of these is central taxes and part, those levied by the state.

Bengaluru: The people of the city will have to pay ₹92.54 to get one litre of petrol. During her budget speech, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol and ₹4 per litre on diesel.

Chennai: The southern city has seen the price of petrol rise to ₹91.68 per litre. In his address at the IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks on Wednesday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to oil-producing countries to ease production cuts to stabilise the fragile global economic recovery.