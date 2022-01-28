‘Petty issues’: Conrad Sangma responds to criticism over Covid-19 protocol breach

SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, who has been hugely criticised for turning up at the state’s Republic Day function just five days after testing positive for coronavirus, on Thursday said he didn’t violate any Covid-19 protocol after testing positive on January 21.

“I as CM have got full responsibility and know what to do. I’ve always followed protocol I’ve been somebody who’s always been careful. I can assure you I have not violated any protocol,” he told reporters soon after chairing a cabinet meeting in the state capital on Thursday.

Conrad Sangma did not get into the details of the Covid-19 protocol. The union health ministry’s guidelines say: “Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days and they shall continue wearing masks.”

Sangma tweeted on January 21 evening that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary,” he said in a Twitter post.

Meghalaya Raj Bhavan announced that governor Satyapal Malik, who tested positive for Covid-19 on January 20, will not attend the Republic Day function and cancelled the ‘At Home’ event.

On January 26, Sangma, however, showed up as the chief guest at the state’s Republic Day function.

Congress legislature party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said it was “a big shock” to see Conrad Sangma at the function since he had announced his Covid positive status on January 21.

“Public testing positive or those that will test positive in the future will be confused while following these instructions. Urgent clarification from the CM is important now so that protocols in place aren’t disrupted or flawed in this crucial time,” Lyngdoh said.

Sangma, who turned 44 on Thursday, was upset about such criticism.

He wondered why people were wasting their time on such a frivolous issue.

“While we are talking about border issues, while we talk about important aspects like 50 years of statehood, it is really sad to see that some people are finding such petty issues to look at,” Sangma rued. He added: “For anybody to question my integrity and my commitment to the entire issue is quite sad and I think these people have nothing better to do. Over the last few days, I have been extremely responsible, that’s all I have to say.”