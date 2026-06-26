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Pharma distributor’s licence cancelled over Kota deaths

Rajasthan revoked a pharma distributor's license for supplying fake oxytocin linked to maternal deaths; WHO seeks a report amid ongoing investigations.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 06:10 am IST
By Yogendra Mahawar, Kota
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The Rajasthan drug control department has cancelled the licence of a Kota-based pharmaceutical distributor accused of supplying fake oxytocin injections to Kota hospitals, where several women died after Caesarean deliveries, even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought a report from the Union government on the case.

Pharma distributor’s licence cancelled over Kota deaths

The matter pertains tofive maternal deaths at JK Lon Hospital and the Super Speciality Wing of the Government Medical College in Kota from May 5 to May 17. Earlier, the authorities revoked the manufacturing licence of the Amritsar-based company from which the injections were sourced.

According to Dr. Nirmala Sharma, Superintendent of J K Lone hospital, Kota, oxytocin is administered to induce labour and to prevent excessive bleeding after childbirth.

The licence cancellation followed an inspection conducted on May 19 at the distributor’s premises in Jaipur’s Indraprastha industrial area, where officials reportedly found fake oxytocin injections and several regulatory violations.

In an order issued on June 23, assistant drug controller Devendra Garg said samples of Tosin-brand oxytocin injections supplied to hospitals had failed quality tests. Laboratory analysis found the oxytocin content in the injections to be nil, effectively rendering the drug ineffective.

Officials said a probe is underway to find that the alleged spurious drug supply chain contributed to the maternal deaths and whether regulatory lapses allowed the alleged fake injections to reach patients in government hospitals.

 
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