Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V vaccine begins in Agra

The third phase of the clinical trials for Russia-made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V began at the SN Medical College in Agra on Wednesday. Eight volunteers were given the jab on day one of the 10-day-long trial, said officials.

“This is the third phase of the trials for the corona vaccine Sputnik. Eight of the 23 volunteers selected were vaccinated today. Only those above 18 years will be included as volunteers,” said Dr Prabhat Agarwal from the medicine department of SNMC.

Dr Sanjay Kala, principal of the medical college, vaccinated the first volunteer to begin the trial.

“About 100 people will be selected as volunteers and they must be in good health. A total of 46 have got their registration done,” added Dr Agarwal.

The development coincides with Sputnik V getting approval in Argentina for use in people over 60 after it was earlier cleared for the younger age groups in the country, agencies reported.

New documents and data on Sputnik V, including a clinical report on the vaccine’s use among the 60-plus age group, says it showed an efficacy of around 91.8% in people over 60.

On Tuesday, Russia applied for registration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the European Union and it has also filed for the WHO’s approval, but no timetable has yet been set on its authorisation by the World Health Organisation, according to an exclusive AFP report.

Sputnik V, named after the Soviet-era satellite, was registered in August 2020, months ahead of Western competitors but before the start of large-scale clinical trials, which left some experts wary.

Its developers have since said that the jab is more than 90 percent effective and Russia launched its mass vaccination campaign using the shot this week. Sputnik has already been registered in a number of countries including Belarus, Venezuela, Bolivia and Algeria.

(With agency input