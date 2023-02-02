‘Pick-pocketing govt’: Congress MP says Centre boasts after donating ‘pennies’

This central government takes ₹1,000 from our pocket and gives back ₹200 to show that we are being donated, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Thursday said. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre boasts after giving “pennies” to citizens.

“The government must understand that we are the citizens of India and not its subject…It is the duty of the government to provide facilities to the common people, but this government has become a pick-pocketing government,” Chowdhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Chowdhary echoed the opposition's criticism on Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Even during the Union minister's budgetary speech, the opposition MP lodged his protest several times asking government's plans to reduce price of petroleum products.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal are among others who criticised the budget.

“‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget, has NO vision to create Jobs, NO plan to tackle inflation, NO intent to stem Inequality 1% richest own 40% of wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, and 42% of youth are unemployed- yet, the PM doesn’t Care! This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

