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PIL challenging constitutionality of Shivakumar’s council of ministers dismissed

The court said the petition is premised on an erroneous ground that the number of ministers cannot be less than 12% of the total members of the legislature

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 02:57 pm IST
By Ayesha Arvind
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The Karnataka high court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the constitutionality of chief minister DK Shivakumar’s newly formed council of ministers, and fined the petitioner 50,000, calling the plea a publicity stunt and a waste of judicial time.

DK Shivakumar took over as the Karnataka chief minister on June 3. (PTI)

“The present petition is premised on an erroneous ground that the number of ministers, including the chief minister, in a council of ministers cannot be less than 12% of the total members of the Karnataka legislature. A plain reading of the proviso to Article 164(1A) of the Constitution of India states that the number of ministers, including the chief minister, in a state shall not be less than 12,” a bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha said.

Hubballi resident Mangalappa Hullikeri filed the PIL seeking the dissolution of the 14-member council of ministers sworn in on June 3, arguing it violated Article 164(1A) governing the size of state cabinets.

The court said that the petition rested on a complete misreading of Article 164(1A), which says that the total number of ministers, including the chief minister, shall not exceed 15% of the strength of the legislative assembly. It stipulates that the number of ministers shall not be less than 12.

The court directed Hullikeri to deposit 50,000 with the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within two weeks. It refused his counsel’s request to permit him to withdraw the plea. “...the present petition is essentially being filed to seek publicity and has resulted in an obvious and unjustifiable imposition on judicial time.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

council of ministers dk shivakumar public interest litigation
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