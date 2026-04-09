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PIL in SC seeks stringent guidelines for issuing Aadhaar cards to adolescents, adults

PIL in SC seeks stringent guidelines for issuing Aadhaar cards to adolescents, adults

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:20 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought direction to the Unique Identification Authority of India to issue new Aadhaar cards only to citizens up to the age of six years, and frame stringent guidelines for its issuance to adolescents and adults, to stop infiltrators from masquerading as Indian citizens.

PIL in SC seeks stringent guidelines for issuing Aadhaar cards to adolescents, adults

The Public Interest Litigation filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has also sought a direction to the authorities to install display boards at common service centres stating that the 12-digit unique identification number is only a "proof of identity" and not a proof of citizenship, address or date of birth.

Besides all states and Union Territories, the plea has made UIDAI which is the authority that issues Aadhaar cards and Union ministries of home, law and justice, and electronics and information technology as parties.

The plea, filed through lawyer Ashwani Dubey, argued that Aadhaar, originally intended as a proof of identity, has increasingly become a "foundational document" enabling individuals to obtain other identification documents, such as ration cards, domicile certificates and voter identity cards.

The plea also raised legal questions, including whether the Aadhaar Act 2016 has become "temporally unreasonable" for failing to keep up with the legislative intent of distinguishing foreigners from Indian citizens.

Invoking Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, the petition said that the alleged misuse of Aadhaar undermines targeted welfare delivery and leads to diversion of public resources.

It also cited constitutional provisions related to electoral integrity and national security, claiming that illegal enrolments could distort democratic processes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
unique identification authority of india public interest litigation new delhi
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