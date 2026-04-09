New Delhi, A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought direction to the Unique Identification Authority of India to issue new Aadhaar cards only to citizens up to the age of six years, and frame stringent guidelines for its issuance to adolescents and adults, to stop infiltrators from masquerading as Indian citizens.

PIL in SC seeks stringent guidelines for issuing Aadhaar cards to adolescents, adults

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The Public Interest Litigation filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has also sought a direction to the authorities to install display boards at common service centres stating that the 12-digit unique identification number is only a "proof of identity" and not a proof of citizenship, address or date of birth.

Besides all states and Union Territories, the plea has made UIDAI which is the authority that issues Aadhaar cards and Union ministries of home, law and justice, and electronics and information technology as parties.

The plea, filed through lawyer Ashwani Dubey, argued that Aadhaar, originally intended as a proof of identity, has increasingly become a "foundational document" enabling individuals to obtain other identification documents, such as ration cards, domicile certificates and voter identity cards.

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{{^usCountry}} "The UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar cards, and 99 per cent Indians have been enrolled. Therefore, the petitioner is filing this writ petition as a PIL under Article 32, seeking a direction to UIDAI to issue new Aadhaar cards only to children and frame new stringent guidelines for adolescents and adults, so as to stop infiltrators from getting it and masquerading as Indian citizens," the plea said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar cards, and 99 per cent Indians have been enrolled. Therefore, the petitioner is filing this writ petition as a PIL under Article 32, seeking a direction to UIDAI to issue new Aadhaar cards only to children and frame new stringent guidelines for adolescents and adults, so as to stop infiltrators from getting it and masquerading as Indian citizens," the plea said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It said the need to file the plea arose when the petitioner came to know the manner in which infiltrators are able to procure Aadhaar cards through a verification process that is weak and can be easily manipulated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said the need to file the plea arose when the petitioner came to know the manner in which infiltrators are able to procure Aadhaar cards through a verification process that is weak and can be easily manipulated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Foreigners apply for Aadhaar under the 'foreign' category. But infiltrators apply for Aadhaar under the 'Indian citizen' category and get it easily made. Thereafter, they obtain a ration card, birth and domicile certificate, driving licence, et cetera, essentially becoming indistinguishable from Indian citizens…," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Foreigners apply for Aadhaar under the 'foreign' category. But infiltrators apply for Aadhaar under the 'Indian citizen' category and get it easily made. Thereafter, they obtain a ration card, birth and domicile certificate, driving licence, et cetera, essentially becoming indistinguishable from Indian citizens…," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The plea also raised legal questions, including whether the Aadhaar Act 2016 has become "temporally unreasonable" for failing to keep up with the legislative intent of distinguishing foreigners from Indian citizens.

Invoking Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, the petition said that the alleged misuse of Aadhaar undermines targeted welfare delivery and leads to diversion of public resources.

It also cited constitutional provisions related to electoral integrity and national security, claiming that illegal enrolments could distort democratic processes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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