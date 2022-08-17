Pilgrim influx to Kedarnath Dham crosses 10.08 lakh, breaks all previous records

Breaking all previous records, the number of pilgrims reaching Kedarnath crossed over 10.08-lakh mark, in the latest data released by the Uttarakhand tourism department on Monday.

The development comes as a welcome delight for the temple committee, tourism department and the hoteliers along with other stakeholders who were reeling under the financial crisis due to Covid-induced pandemic for the past two years.

So far, a total of 10,08,083 pilgrims visited the shrine till Monday.

According to the Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee data, around 7,32,241 pilgrims had visited the Kedarnath shrine in 2018, while 10,00,021 had visited the shrine in 2019, 1,34,881 visited in 2020 and 2,42,712 in 2021.

The stakeholders depending on the Char Dham tourism were delighted at the record-breaking number achieved this year as the previous mark stood at 10lakh pilgrim visits in 2019 following the opening of the portal of Char Dham shrine on May 3 this year, despite the introduction of online registration and capping restrictions introduced during the yatra.

Ajendra Ajay, president Badrinath Kedarnath Temple committee said, “The pilgrim influx to Kedarnath Dham has broken all previous records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Kedarnath shrine five times which has created enormous attraction towards the shrine. Another added attraction is restoration work being done under the guidance of the Prime Minister at Kedarnath after it was devastated in a natural calamity in 2013.”

The portals of Kedarnath shrine were opened on May 6 and since then, it has seen an unprecedented influx of pilgrims putting the authorities to test.

Ramesh Tevatia, a pilgrim from Rajasthan said, “All weather road construction meant that we can now reach the shrine in one day from Delhi to Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district as compared to earlier when it took over two days to reach the shrines.”

Savitri Devi, another pilgrim said, “We have been regular visitors to the Char Dham shrines but missed out during the Covid restriction for two years so the whole family was keen on completing the Char Dham yatra this year.”

“Around 8,067 pilgrims reached Kedarnath on August 15, 2570, on August 13, 2048 on August 12 and on August 11, 9,83,880 pilgrims including 89,522 pilgrims via helicopter service reached Kedarnath which is indicative of the enthusiasm of pilgrims for Kedarnath shrine even in adverse weather conditions amid monsoon in the state”, Ajendra said.

Sundar Panwar, state president of Uttarakhand Taxi Max Association said, “The number could have been more but the capping clause at all shrines and the online booking registration acted as a deterrent for many pilgrims who returned without visiting the shrines this year”.

So far, over 30lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines this year, even as two months are remaining in the yatra period.

The four Himalayan pilgrimage sites Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath- collectively called Char Dham, are located in the mountainous terrain of Garhwal Himalayas.

Kedarnath is located at a height of nearly 3,500metres near the Mandakini River in the Rudraprayag district.

Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).