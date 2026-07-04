Pills in kheer, body under bathroom tiles: How Agra woman covered up husband's murder for weeks before getting caught

Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh for killing her husband. Ruby Sharma, from Agra, allegedly buried her husband Surendra's body beneath the bathroom floor of their home and continued to live there for weeks while pretending he had gone missing. Surendra Sharma was allegedly killed and buried under his bathroom floor. (@HateDetectors/X)

Police blew the cover off the crime while investigating the disappearance of the 44-year-old. They found inconsistencies in the family's statements and noticed suspicious ATM withdrawals, HT reported earlier.

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Their investigation led them to the bathroom of the couple's house in Renuka Dham Colony in Agra's Dehtora. They dug up the floor and found remains believed to be Surendra's.

Officials have sent the remains for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The case A missing person complaint regarding Surendra Sharma was registered at Sikandra Police Station on May 26, ACP Hariparvat Ameesha said.

"During the investigation, police found that his wife had killed him and buried the body in their house, covering it with concrete plaster. Legal action followed, the police broke the floor and recovered the body. After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was sent for post-mortem. The accused, Ruby Sharma, is in custody and being interrogated, with further legal steps underway," the officer told ANI.