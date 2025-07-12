Pilot association questions direction of Air India crash probe: ‘Presumes guilt’

As details emerged from a preliminary inquiry report on the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) said on Saturday that the probe was "being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots and we strongly object to this line of thought”. Relatives of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims at the site on June 12.(AP File)

A statement by ALPA chief Sam Thomas on Saturday, July 12, said, “We have been given a copy of the preliminary report which is believed to be furnished by the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) to the media… We are once again surprised at the secrecy surrounding these investigations.”

The statement reiterated that “suitably qualified personnel are not taken on board for these crucial investigations”.

The association pointed towards a specific news report “referring to the inadvertent movement of the fuel control switches". It questioned how this information could reach the publication on July 10.

The association again requested to be given a role in the probe “even in the capacity of observers so as to provide the requisite transparency”.

What report says about pilots' conversation

While drawing no inferences since it's only a preliminary document, the AAIB report has a mention of a conversation between the two pilots, in which one asked the other why he cut off the fuel, and the other responded saying he did not.

This suggests that while one pilot noticed the fuel had been cut off, his colleague denied initiating the action — leaving it open for further probe whether it was human action, or a mechanical or electronic malfunction.