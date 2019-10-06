e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Pilot killed after trainer aircraft crashes at Vikarabad district in Telangana

The pictures showed the mangled remains of the aircraft lying in a field.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The scene from the crash site. (ANI photo)
A trainee pilot was killed on Sunday when his aircraft crashed at Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district of Telangana, reported news agency ANI.

More details awaited.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 14:41 IST

