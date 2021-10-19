Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Piyush Goyal inaugurates 250mm seer water supply project in Kashmir
india news

Piyush Goyal inaugurates 250mm seer water supply project in Kashmir

The project is aimed to benefit around 10,000 people in the Valley, and will be completed within three months under the ambit of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal (third from left) in Jammu and Kashmir. (PIB Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated a 250mm seer water supply scheme in Kashmir, concluding his two-day trip to Pahalgam in the Valley as part of the public outreach programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government.

The project is aimed to benefit nearly 10,000 people and will be completed within three months under the ambit of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The minister also inaugurated a tourist hut of Pahalgam Development Authority at Golf Course, and a sapling plantation drive of Forest Departments Deodar. As many as 1 lakh saplings have been aimed to be planted as part of the drive, an official statement noted.

Goyal thanked the people of the region for contributing in the development of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and also towards boosting tourist activity. He stressed on the requirement to strengthen tourist infrastructure in the Union territory (UT) in order to attract foreign travelers.

During his visit, the Union minister also went to the Rahi Shawl Unit situated at Akad Park, and interacted with several local artisans while examining handicrafts such as tapestry, sozni and zari, among others.

RELATED STORIES

Goyal also visited the Sun temple at Martand, placed atop a hillock and gave directions to the district administration to provide wide publicity to the site for bringing it on tourist map. He also threw light on the need to bring other offbeat locations of the Valley on the tourist map.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
piyush goyal jammu annd kashmir pahalgam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala cannot ignore signals of climate change anymore, warn experts

Telangana to buy 125kg gold from RBI for temple tower at Yadadri

India, EU discuss Covid-19 crisis and resumption of negotiations on trade pact

Uttarakhand rain: CM Dhami announces 4 lakh assistance for kin of deceased
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP