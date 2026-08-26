Piyush Goyal to visit US for G20 trade ministers meet in Sept, hold bilateral talks with USTR Greer

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US in late September to attend the G-20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee and hold bilateral talks with USTR Jamieson Greer, with trade pact issues to figure in the discussions, an official has said.

Piyush Goyal's visit to the US is important as the two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). (File Photo/ANI)

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The official said that both countries are in regular touch on the trade agreement.

The two-day ministerial will begin on September 30. The United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency.

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Goyal is likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ministerial to discuss ways to boost two-way commerce and investments.

In a statement in May, US Trade Representative (USTR) Greer had said that at the G20 Trade Ministerial this fall, USTR will lead discussions with the ministers on a wide array of issues, including ending forced labour, updating the Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) Principle, denouncing weaponisation of trade in food, and addressing structural excess capacity and production.

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{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump will host the culminating Leaders' Summit on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump will host the culminating Leaders' Summit on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

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The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum that brings together the world's major advanced and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate economic policy.

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Its participants represent about 85 per cent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population. The members of the group include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and Russia.

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Goyal's visit to the US is important as the two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

In February, both sides announced finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the pact, but changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations between the two countries on the pact.

Recently, Goyal had stated that the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US will come into operation as soon as the United States is able to ensure that India gets a comparative advantage over its competitors.

The US has imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on a number of countries, including India, from July 24.

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Countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are major competitors of India in the US market.

Tariff advantage vis-à-vis these nations will give price competitiveness to Indian goods in the American market.

India exported goods worth about USD 87 billion to the US in 2025-26.

Goyal and Greer held bilateral talks in June on issues related to the first phase of the agreement here.