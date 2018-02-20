Piyush Goyal travels in general coach of Kaveri Express to inspect amenities

Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Monday travelled in a general coach of Kaveri Express to inspect the passenger amenities.

He travelled in the general class from Mysuru to Bengaluru, along with the other passengers and interacted with them regarding the condition of the services provided inside the trains.

Goyal had visited Mysuru along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate a new express train at Mysuru Railway station.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Palace Queen Humsafar Express train from the Mysuru station along with the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The train will run on a new electrified Mysuru-Bengaluru railway line.

The prime minister addressed the public at Mysuru while highlighting the positive work of the BJP government in the Railway sector.

“Some important projects have been started for the people of Mysuru. We electrified the railway line between Mysuru- Bengaluru and launched a new train. If we want to fulfil the needs of poorest of the poor, we need to strengthen the rail network and we have been working for the development of railways since past 4 years,” Modi said.