Travelling to Canada? Read Indian High Commission advisory on anti-mandate stir

As protests against the Canadian government's vaccine mandate continue in the country's capital, Ottawa, the city-based High Commission of India has issued an advisory, as well as a helpline number, for Indian citizens who are in Canada or scheduled to visit the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Advisory for Indian Citizens in Canada or planning travel to Canada- Please take all precautions in light of the ongoing protests and public disturbance in Ottawa and other major Canadian cities. Special #Helpline for distressed Indian citizens in Canada-6137443751,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's what Indians in Canada or those planning to visit the North American nation should do, according to the advisory:

(1.) Exercise a high degree of caution and stay alert.

(2.) Stay away from areas such as downtown Ottawa where demonstrations are taking place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(3.) Follow the instructions of local authorities.

(4.) Follow local media for information on the evolving situation.

The advisory also urged Indian citizens to register with the High Commission of India or consulates in Toronto or Vancouver so that officials, in case of emergency, can connect more efficiently with the distressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last Sunday, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson declared an emergency in the Capital as the agitation, led by truckers, entered its tenth day.

Also Read | Anti-mandate protests in Canada: Emergency declared in Ottawa

“Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” Watson said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has, thus far, refused to engage with protesters, and has even called them a ‘fringe minority.’ Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Trudeau called for demonstrations to end as these, he said, are disrupting Canada's economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON