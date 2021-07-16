Flying to Canada from India? Know about vaccine, flight restrictions

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that the country will be reopening to fully vaccinated foreigners in several phases. It is likely to welcome fully vaccinated Americans from the middle of August, while for other countries, it will open its doors from early September. This is for non-essential travel.

As of now, Canada is continuing its ban on all direct flights from India until July 21. But Indians who are not yet vaccinated are not prohibited to enter the country, provided they fall in the exempt categories, as Canada has suggested alternative measures.

Here is all you need to know

1. Canada is not accepting Covid-19 negative test reports from India.

2. As direct flights between India and Canada are stalled as of now, Indians travelling to Canada will have to first go to a third country, where they can get themselves tested.

3. Indians will have to stay in that third country for at least 14 days.

4. If an Indian tests positive during the transit, he or she will be quarantined or sent back to the point of departure.

5. Albania, Belgrade, Cairo are some of the countries where Indians can travel to and stay before flying to Canada.

6. The pre-departure Covid-19 molecular test is not optional for fully vaccinated individuals. Everyone will have to get tested.

7. Pfizer, Moderna, Covishield and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are recognised in Canada.

8. Covaxin is not yet recognised in Canada but Ocugen Inc., Bharat Biotech's partner, has applied to Health Canada for approval, now that Bharat Biotech has phase 3 clinical trial results as well.

Canada has imposed restrictions on its border since March last year. It has banned flights from India in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic in India. The ban on direct flights from India has been extended several times.