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Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging MP high court judgment in Bhojshala

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side calls the 11th-century monument the Kamal Maula Mosque.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 11:37 am IST
PTI |
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he Muslim side on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which said the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district of the state was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

People offer prayers at the Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the site a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side calls the 11th-century monument the Kamal Maula Mosque. The disputed complex in Dhar district is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The appeal filed by the mosque’s caretaker, Qazi Moinuddin, has challenged the May 15 order of the high court.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband moves MP High Court for pre-arrest bail

In a huge win for the Hindu side, the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared that the disputed Bhojshala complex was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and the Centre and the ASI can decide on its administration and management.

 
madhya pradesh high court goddess saraswati supreme court madhya pradesh
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