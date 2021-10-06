Plea in Allahabad HC seeks CBI probe, says law and order in ‘great danger’

PRAYAGRAJ: A letter petition has been moved before the Allahabad high court, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a judicial inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, in which eight people died, including four farmers.

The letter plea moved on Monday by non-profit Swadesh and Prayagraj Legal Aid Clinic requested that in case of a CBI probe, the entire investigation be monitored by the high court. The petition said the role and negligence by police, from Lakhimpur Kheri to Lucknow, be made part of the probe.

“Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees citizens right to life and personal liberty. State machinery has failed to secure lives of eight persons who died in a dreadful manner,” the petition stated.

It further contended that the “law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh” was in “great danger” and there could be “consequences if preventive action is not taken by the state at [the] earliest”.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest over the Centre’s three farm laws enacted last year. The farmers were allegedly run over by vehicles driven by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers travelling to welcome deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the area. The remaining deceased – two BJP workers, a journalist and a driver – were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by angry protesters.

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday booked Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, also known as Teni, his son Ashish Mishra, and others for murder and other charges based on a complaint lodged by farmers. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Vijay Dhull said the first information report was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 147 for rioting at Tikunia police station.

Meanwhile, the petition by the NGO further prayed that a suo motu public interest litigation should be registered based on the letter and cognizance should be taken against the respondent state authorities in the matter.

The plea also sought suspension of Director General of Police and other concerned officers.