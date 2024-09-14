'Please don't insult me': Mamata Banerjee frustrated by junior doctors' delay in crisis talks

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a renewed appeal to agitating junior doctors to come to the negotiation table and resolve the ongoing impasse over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident. Despite days of anticipation for talks, a scheduled meeting between CM Mamata Banerjee and the medics, protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee, has yet to commence due to disagreements over live-streaming the discussions. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waiting for protesting junior doctors to initiate talks.

Banerjee, who waited at her Kalighat residence to meet with the delegation of doctors, expressed frustration over the repeated delays.

“Today, you said that you want a meeting, so I have been waiting. Why are you people insulting me like this? Please don’t insult me like this,” she pleaded. “Earlier on the three occasions, I have been waiting but you people didn’t come.”

Also Read | ‘Last attempt’: Mamata Banerjee makes surprise visit to doctors’ protest site

The delegation of junior doctors, comprising around 30 medics, arrived at Mamata Banerjee’s residence around 45 minutes past the scheduled 6:00 pm meeting time. However, the government had only invited 15 representatives for the talks. The key sticking point has been the doctors’ demand for live-streaming the meeting, a request the chief minister once again rejected, citing legal constraints.

“As the RG Kar issue is before the court, we cannot allow live streaming. I will video-record the meeting and provide you with a copy only after permission from the Supreme Court,” Banerjee explained in an appeal to the doctors.

She urged them to come inside for the meeting and not get drenched in the rain, reiterating her request to end the deadlock.

Also Read | CPM youth leader held for allegedly conspiring to attack striking medics

The protestors have been demanding justice following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College on August 9. Their demands include accountability for those involved, action against former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, and the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam. The doctors are also calling for improved security for healthcare workers and an end to what they describe as a “threat culture” in government-run healthcare institutions.

The stalemate over live-streaming echoes a similar breakdown in talks on Thursday, when a meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, failed to take place for the same reason.

Earlier in the day, in a bid to ease tensions, the chief minister made a surprise visit to the protest site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, where she attempted to address the medics’ concerns. Amid chants of "we want justice," Banerjee reassured the protesting doctors that she was working towards a solution and that no action would be taken against them.

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister), not as the chief minister," she said. “I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty.”

Banerjee’s visit, which she described as a “last attempt” to resolve the crisis, was accompanied by West Bengal’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar. Despite her assurances and personal appeal, the protestors have remained steadfast in their demands, unwilling to back down until concrete discussions are held and solutions are offered.