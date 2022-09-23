PM made India a force to reckon with: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, focus on reforms and its timely delivery, and decisiveness has transformed people’s life and made India a ‘force to reckon with’, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said at the launch of a book on the former’s speeches on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The book, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas - Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019 - May 2020), is a compilation of 86 speeches delivered by the Prime Minister during the first year of his second tenure. The launch was also attended by information and broadcasting minister (I&B) Anurag Thakur, I&B secretary Apurva Chandra and Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

“India is now a force to reckon with, its voice is now heard across the world. In such a short span, it is not an ordinary thing. This is because of his (Modi) actions, because of the guidance he is giving to the people and because of progress that India is making,” Naidu said at the function here.

Speaking on the book, Naidu said it is important as it is “reflective of the idea, ideology, implementation, determination and decisiveness” of the Modi government. ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ is a mission for Modi and he has worked for the people’s welfare despite obstacles and distractions, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is a significant contribution to promote understanding of issues and challenges being faced by our nation and concentrated efforts being mounted to overcome them. A narrative people must know because he is the Prime Minister of the country,” the former vice-president, who demitted office on August 10, said.

“This is an embodiment of the vision of Narendra Modi and the philosophy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’. Modi ji took it as a mission,” he added.

Naidu also lauded the Centre’s policy decisions, welfare schemes and efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the vaccination drive. “Modi has unleashed reforms, monitored them and brought real change in the lives of people. It is not sufficient to have a scheme. The benefit should reach the people without dilution, deviation and diversion,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Direct Benefit Transfer is the “biggest transformative change”, a “revolutionary reform” brought by this government, Naidu said. One of Modi’s big achievements is that he brought the Bharatiya Janata Party to power at the Centre with full majority, he added.

However, despite Modi’s achievements, some sections still have some reservations about his methods “because of some misunderstandings, maybe out of some political compulsions”, he said. “Over a period of time, these misunderstandings will also be cleared. The Prime Minister should also often meet more and more sections of the political leadership … this side and that side,” he said.

Political parties should also keep an open mind and respect the mandate of the people, Naidu said. “They must also be open-minded .. you all should also understand that you are rivals not enemies. All parties must respect each other, the institution of the Prime Minister, institution of the President, institution of the chief minister. All institutions should be respected, that has to be kept in mind by one and all,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur, who also addressed the event, said the book reflects Modi’s vision for a “new India”.

“It is divided into 10 thematic areas such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy, people-first governance, fight against Covid-19…. This book will benefit future historians,” he said.

People have faith in the Modi government and feel that he understands their concern and will provide a solution, he added.

The Union minister advised opposition parties to read the book. “They should seriously read this book, as it will answer more than half of their questions,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said the common thread in the book is Modi’s focus on people belonging to marginalised and economically weaker sections, and women empowerment.

Muslim women have benefitted from the government’s decision on triple talaq, he said. While the Muslim law on divorce was declared illegal by the Supreme Court in 2017, Parliament passed a law in 2019 to make it an offence punishable by three years of imprisonment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is not an ordinary thing…When this issue will be analysed by experts in the future, Modi will be remembered for freeing Muslim women of this practice… Narendra Modi ji has shown the courage to do it. We will understand the importance and impact of this action after a few years,” Khan said.

The Kerala governor also praised Modi’s style of working and involving people. “The implementation of welfare schemes was earlier the responsibility of the government and its officials. But the PM has ensured people’s participation. Now, people are willingly participating in it,” he said.

Naidu also praised Modi’s ability to connect with the masses and mobilise them in participating in government schemes.