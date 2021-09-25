Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi addresses 76th session of UN General Assembly | Watch Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, is expected to highlight the issues related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, climate change, and global terrorism.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA speech is expected to be live-streamed on his official YouTube channel. (File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Friday night (EST) to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, is expected to highlight the issues related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, climate change, and global terrorism.

The prime minister spent the first two days of the three-day visit in Washington DC where he participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit and held separate bilateral meetings as well. On Thursday, PM Modi met US vice president Kamala Harris followed by meetings with Australian and Japanese counterparts. 

Apart from the meeting with the Quad leaders, PM Modi also met CEOs of five multinational companies.

The visit will now be capped with his address at the UN General Assembly.

Watch PM Modi's UN General Address here:

