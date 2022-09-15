PM Modi all set to attend SCO Summit in Uzbekistan. Check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan. He is set to leave around 7pm on Thursday for a 24-hour visit.

Ahead of his visit, the PM in a statement said that he will visit “Samarkand at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan HE Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev” to attend the summit. Modi has been leading the Indian delegation to the SCO Summit every year since India became its full member in 2017.

“At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional, and international issues, the expansion of SCO, and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the organisation. Under the Uzbek Chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture, and tourism,” the statement read.

He further said that he is “looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev in Samarkand.”

“I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as its Guest of Honour in 2019," the statement added.

On Friday, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit. “I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other Leaders attending the Summit,” the PM's statement read.

The SCO currently comprises eight member states - China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan - and four observer states - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia. There are six ‘dialogue partners’ - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

(With agency inputs)